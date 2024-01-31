Are there problems at the House of Marley the sustainability audio Company that trades off the back of legendary musician Bob Marley?

At CES 2024 the brand appeared to be a no show, gone is the former CEO Erik Tarkiainen the former VP of global marketing at Samsung owned Harman and former Executive Vice President and GM of Marley holding Company FKA Brands who also own the Jam and Homedics brands.

He joined the business in 2021 where in an exclusive interview with ChannelNews outlined how he was going to transform the Company.

He is now the President of RDL having quit Marley and FKA Brands in October 2022.

This is a Company that in the past had a major stand a CES who then took to spruiking their product offering in a suite at the Venetian.

Back in 2019 their Jam audio brand, was a highly successful value offering at JB Hi Fi with the business also extensively promoting their Marley offering.

A search of online in Australia reveals that there have been no press releases for over 12 months, despite overseas technology and audio sites featuring stories on Marley products back in October and September 2023.

Take the Companies $145 $50 off at JB Hi Fi ‘Positive Vibe Headphones’.

Reviews and PR before CES appeared in various US media but none for the last 12 months in Australia for Marley products.

As for the exit of Tarkiainen, he claimed at CES 2022 that he was only just starting on his plan to transform Marley.

In Australia the brand was given large floor space at JB Hi Fi only for that to be cut back in 2023.

ChannelNews has attempted on several occasions to talk to the Michael Tapp the General Manager of the brand in Australia.