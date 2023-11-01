HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Aqipa Jumps Into The Deep End With New Robotic Offering

1 Nov 2023

The Austrian owned distributor Aqipa Australia has jumped into the deep end with their latest offering, a top end robotic pool cleaner.

The Melbourne based business has picked up the rights to the Aiper range of cordless robotic pool cleaners that delivers advanced pool cleaning capability for Australian pool owners.

Popular in the USA the partnership allows their advanced robotic cleaning technology to be sold by Australian pool retailers who are able to offer customers more efficient solutions for maintaining their pools while cutting back on the cost of a regular pool person.

Christopher Scott, General Manager APAC at Aqipa, said, “We are thrilled to join forces with Aiper, a company that shares our vision for innovation and excellence.

Andres Gomez, General Manager at Aiper also expressed enthusiasm, saying, “Our collaboration with Aqipa.
represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide the best solutions in pool maintenance robotics.

Australia and New Zealand offer tremendous opportunities, and we are excited to introduce innovative products.
that will transform the way pools are maintained in this region.”

Aqipa Australia currently distributes a range of premium lifestyle technology brands, including Marshall, Devialet,
Blendjet, LARQ, Milo, Anova, Ledger and Pure Audio, amongst others.



