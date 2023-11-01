HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Nokia Sues Amazon & HP Over Video Streaming Patents

Nokia Sues Amazon & HP Over Video Streaming Patents

By | 1 Nov 2023

Nokia has accused Amazon and HP of violating several Nokia patents related to video streaming and is suing the companies in several countries, including the U.S., India, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the European Unified Patent Court.

The Finnish telecom company says Amazon’s Prime Video and Twitch streaming services and HP’s computers have illegally used its patents associated with streaming delivery, video compression, and other innovations.

Over in the Amazon and HP camps, both tech giants declined to get licenses to the patents and, alternatively, have allegedly employed Nokia’s technology to facilitate more effective, high-quality video streaming.

Amazon has declined to comment due to ongoing litigation, and HP has not responded.

“We hope that Amazon and HP will now accept their obligations and agree to a license, and our door remains open for good faith negotiations,” Nokia said.

The new lawsuits assert that over a dozen businesses have illegally used Nokia’s video encoding and decoding patents, which enable better quality streaming video with reduced bandwidth and data-storage constraints.

According to Nokia, Amazon and HP could have gotten licenses for the various patents, which are vital to International Telecommunication Union standards for video coding technology, but the companies declined.

Nokia has requested the court to halt Amazon and HP’s supposed violation and petitioned for an undisclosed amount of cash.

Earlier in the year, Nokia revealed its 5G wireless patent license with Apple, and its patent portfolio comprises of 20,000 patent families and includes investing of roughly $233 billion in research and development.



