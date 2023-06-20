Winning Group has launched same day delivery for its entire range, including whitegoods, mattresses, and furniture.

The company has been trialling same-day delivery for the past few weeks in the Sydney area.

“We are proud to offer Same Day Delivery to customers in metropolitan areas in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, across our entire range, including whitegoods, mattresses and furniture, a first for big and bulky products,” said John Winning, Founder of Appliances Online & CEO of Winning Group.

“Our same day delivery service ensures that we can provide customers with our legendary service within hours and when it’s needed the most, so that when a fridge breaks down, hundreds of dollars of food doesn’t go to waste. We look forward to expanding this service to more delivery areas within Australia over the next 12 months”.

The service is available Monday to Friday for all orders taken before midday, and will cost $50. It includes free connection, and removal for its Legendary Service members.