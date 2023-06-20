HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Rare Executive Shake-Up At Premier Retail

Rare Executive Shake-Up At Premier Retail

By | 20 Jun 2023

Premier Retail is losing three key executives, as JB Hi-Fi’s former CEO Richard Murray oversees changes at its clothing brands.

The departing executives all come from Solomon Lew’s Just Group: Just Jeans general manager Matt McCormack left last month, while Linda Whitehead, the head of Jay Jays, and Jade Wyatt, general manager of Portmans, will be exiting the company soon.

McCormack worked at Just Jeans for a decade, Wyatt has been with the retail group for over two decades, while Whitehead has worked across the Just Group for eight years.

This comes as two executives resign from Country Road Group’s fashion outlets: Simon Schofield, the managing director of Witchery, and Sarah Rovis, the managing director of Mimco.

A company restructure has resulted in 30 redundancies, and both executives’ demotion to ‘general manager’ roles, prompting both to quit.

They worked for the Group for 13 years and seven years, respectively.



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Myer’s Largest Shareholder & Former David Jones Boss Meet, Is He The Next Myer Boss?
Premier Doubles Down On Physical Stores After Record Half
Solomon Lew’s Premier Posts Record Earnings, Sales
Solomon Lew’s Myer Shares Are Finally Profitable
Solomon Lew Pays Double For Another 3% Stake In Myer
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

COMMENT: Why Harvey Norman Management Have A Lot To Answer For
Latest News
/
June 20, 2023
/
Toys ‘R’ Us Plans “Experiential Retail Centre” In Victoria
Latest News
/
June 20, 2023
/
Appliances Online Launches Same Day Delivery
Latest News
/
June 20, 2023
/
Best & Less Slashes Profit Forecast By 65% As Sales Crash
Latest News
/
June 20, 2023
/
New Sound Blaster Soundbar Introduced By Creative Technology
Latest News
/
June 20, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

COMMENT: Why Harvey Norman Management Have A Lot To Answer For
Latest News
/
June 20, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
COMMENT:Katie Page, the CEO of Harvey Norman and the wife of Chairman Gerry Harvey, who has no qualms telling investors...
Read More