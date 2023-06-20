Premier Retail is losing three key executives, as JB Hi-Fi’s former CEO Richard Murray oversees changes at its clothing brands.

The departing executives all come from Solomon Lew’s Just Group: Just Jeans general manager Matt McCormack left last month, while Linda Whitehead, the head of Jay Jays, and Jade Wyatt, general manager of Portmans, will be exiting the company soon.

McCormack worked at Just Jeans for a decade, Wyatt has been with the retail group for over two decades, while Whitehead has worked across the Just Group for eight years.

This comes as two executives resign from Country Road Group’s fashion outlets: Simon Schofield, the managing director of Witchery, and Sarah Rovis, the managing director of Mimco.

A company restructure has resulted in 30 redundancies, and both executives’ demotion to ‘general manager’ roles, prompting both to quit.

They worked for the Group for 13 years and seven years, respectively.