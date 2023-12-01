Apple is facing a major the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) probe into the dominance it holds in mobile browsers and cloud gaming, following a UK judge reversing a decision to block the investigation.

The CMA ordered a market investigation into Apple, which was ruled by the judge as a lawful act. It was noted the antitrust tribunal’s decision to overturn would have had “serious consequences” for the agency’s powers.

The regulator was fighting against a tribunal decision from March, ordering a pause to the market investigation into Apple’s market power.

Apple argued the CMA didn’t follow procedural rules, which rendered the probe invalid.

The CMA’s CEO, Sarah Cardell said, “We launched this investigation over a year ago in order to make sure that UK consumers get the best services and apps on their mobile phones, and that UK developers can invest in innovative new apps.”

The market investigation will remain on hold, pending a possible appeal by Apple in the UK’s Supreme Court.

Initially the investigation was opened into Alphabet Inc.’s dominance, following a separate study revealing they have a “vice-like grip” over operating systems, mobile web browsers, and app stores.

Alphabet was not involved in this lawsuit.