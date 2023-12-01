HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Loses UK Antitrust Mobile Probe Fight

Apple Loses UK Antitrust Mobile Probe Fight

By | 1 Dec 2023

Apple is facing a major the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) probe into the dominance it holds in mobile browsers and cloud gaming, following a UK judge reversing a decision to block the investigation.

The CMA ordered a market investigation into Apple, which was ruled by the judge as a lawful act. It was noted the antitrust tribunal’s decision to overturn would have had “serious consequences” for the agency’s powers.

The regulator was fighting against a tribunal decision from March, ordering a pause to the market investigation into Apple’s market power.

Apple argued the CMA didn’t follow procedural rules, which rendered the probe invalid.

The CMA’s CEO, Sarah Cardell said, “We launched this investigation over a year ago in order to make sure that UK consumers get the best services and apps on their mobile phones, and that UK developers can invest in innovative new apps.”

The market investigation will remain on hold, pending a possible appeal by Apple in the UK’s Supreme Court.

Initially the investigation was opened into Alphabet Inc.’s dominance, following a separate study revealing they have a “vice-like grip” over operating systems, mobile web browsers, and app stores.

Alphabet was not involved in this lawsuit.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Google Home Gains New Features & Nest Cam Support
ATO Win, Puts Tax Focus On CE & Appliance Brands Millions More Could Flow Into OZ
Judge Asks Epic & Google To Pause Settlement Talks 
Huge Feature Drop Comes To Android Devices
Apple Announces 2023 App Store Award Winners
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Shawn Presser
Aussie Authors Could Lose In AI-Related Copyright Theft Of 183,000 Books
Latest News
/
December 1, 2023
/
Google Home Gains New Features & Nest Cam Support
Latest News
/
December 1, 2023
/
Arlo Teams Up With Universal Pictures For New Animated Film
Latest News
/
December 1, 2023
/
Loewe Unveils New Bespoke Options For Iconic TV
Latest News
/
December 1, 2023
/
ATO Win, Puts Tax Focus On CE & Appliance Brands Millions More Could Flow Into OZ
Latest News
/
December 1, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Shawn Presser
Aussie Authors Could Lose In AI-Related Copyright Theft Of 183,000 Books
Latest News
/
December 1, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Meet Shawn Presser, a self-described narcolepsy suffering AI worker whose publishing of almost 200,000 pirated books for training AI models...
Read More