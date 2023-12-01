According to Billionaire and Premier Investments chairman Solomon Lew, not only did the corporation’s fashion and apparel chains break Black Friday sales records but it also beat analyst guidance for the first half of 2024 earnings, which was reportedly roughly $200 million.

The earnings forecast beat the target of $180 million, however, business profits are down from $221.8 million for the previous same period in 2023.

Overall, the group’s retail portfolio supplied earnings of $356.5 million, up 6.4% on 2022 and up 113% with a record $1.644 billion in global sales for 2023.

This is up 9.7% with record sales results from retailers, Peter Alexander and a record Smiggle global sales result.

Lew said there was also a robust balance sheet to finish off the fiscal 2023 with cash on hand of $417.6 million, a 25.6% stake in Breville worth $829.3 million and a 25.79% stake in department store owner Myer worth $137.7 million.

Lew provided the optimistic outlook at a time when many other discretionary retailers have shared sales numbers that are down showing that other businesses are having challenges trading.

Even in a challenging market, Lew asserted the retailer was doing nicely despite the current challenges such as inflation.

“The first half of fiscal 2024 commenced against a backdrop of a challenging general discretionary retail environment,” Lew shared with investors in the business whose retail brands include, Portmans, Just Jeans, Smiggle, Peter Alexander, and Jay Jays.

He also acknowledged he understands that customers are struggling.

“Consumers are facing increased cost of living pressures with rising interest rates and inflation. Pleasingly, Premier Retail delivered a record sales result during this year’s Black Friday trading week.”

Further, he said the Christmas trading period will be crucial.

“As we have always said around this time of year, the all-important Christmas, Boxing Day and ‘back-to-school trading periods are still ahead, which are all significant drivers for the first half results.

“The group is well prepared for this critical trade period, through delivering wanted product and value for our customers across all channels and markets.”

In September, Premier Investments shared that Andrea Weiss would be on the board as a non-executive director, Premier’s first overseas director.