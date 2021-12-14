HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple’s iPhone SE Will Lure 1.4 Billion Android Users

By | 14 Dec 2021

Apple’s forthcoming iPhone SE has the potential to steal nearly 1.4 billon Android phone customers, according to analysts at JP Morgan.

The company will launch the affordable iPhone SE, which has 5G capabilities, early next year, a move that analysts expect to shake up the mid-range smartphone market, which is dominated by Samsung and Huawei, both of which use the Android operating system.

On top of the 1.4 billion Android users it will attract, the phone is estimated to see around 300 million current iPhone customers upgrade their devices.

“Apple’s trade-in program for non-iPhones is admittedly not as attractive as the iPhone trade-in values, it could nonetheless lead to an average starting price range of $269 to $399 for the 5G iPhone SE, which is still very competitive,” analyst Samik Chatterjee, said.

JP Morgan raised its estimates for fiscal 2022 iPhone SE unit sales to 30 million units, and annual iPhone shipments expectations to 250 million units.

 

