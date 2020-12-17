HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple’s iPhone 13 Could Have Super-Fast 120Hz Displays

17 Dec 2020
As Apple ramps up iPhone production by millions of units in 2021, reports are circulating about the OLED screen quality of the upcoming iPhone 13.

According to Korean tech outlet The Elec, every model of the iPhone 13 will have an OLED screen, however at least two of the four models will feature displays that support super-fast 120Hz refresh rates.

Samsung is expected to provide the lion’s share of displays for the iPhone in 2021, while LG and Chinese display maker BOE fulfilling the rest of the orders.

This year, the South Korean tech giant introduced support for 120Hz refresh rates in the Galaxy S20 series, before releasing an improved 120Hz VRR panel on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Other companies such as OnePlus sourced high refresh-rate displays from Samsung, so Apple may feel compelled to upgrade the screens on the iPhone 13 as 120Hz becomes more stock-standard.

Reviews for the iPhone 12 models were generally positive, however many questioned why the models did not have support for high-refresh rates.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
