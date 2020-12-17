Management at CD Projekt Red has admitted the studio was “too focused” on releasing Cyberpunk 2077, and ignored issues that led to the game releasing in an unfinished and bug-filled state.

Shares at CD Projekt have plummeted by a third since the game’s release and poor reception, with Bloomberg reporting that the studio’s founders have personally lost more than US$1 billion in stock value. JB Hi-Fi and EB Games have been accepting refunds on the title to all customers who claim it as faulty.

In an emergency conference call with investors, joint CEO Adam Kiciński offered a mea culpa for the game’s poor performance – especially on PS4 and Xbox One consoles – suggesting that the three delays had led management to push Cyberpunk 2077 out without addressing its problems.

“We underestimated the scale and complexity of the issues, we ignored the signals about the need for additional time to refine the game on the base last-gen consoles. It was the wrong approach and against our business philosophy.

“On top of that, during the campaign, we showed the game mostly on PCs. This caused the loss of gamers’ trust and the reputation that we’ve been building through a big part of our lives,” he said.

Users have slammed Cyberpunk 2077 as being “unplayable” on last-gen consoles, describing the game as littered with bugs ranging from amusing to game-breaking. Investors heard on the call that 41 per cent of preorders were on console.

a difficult position I find myself in #Cyberpunk2077bugs pic.twitter.com/arJWZi3TzD — Gamerist Will (@willfestu) December 12, 2020

When asked how the game got through Sony and Microsoft’s certification processes to release on PS4 and Xbox One, Michał Nowakowski, Board Member responsible for publishing, said the blame was on CDPR.

“This is definitely on our side. I can only assume that they trusted that we’re going to fix things upon release, and that obviously did not come together exactly as we had planned,” he said.

Kiciński’s fellow CEO Marcin Iwiński walked back a statement from the studio this week suggesting gamers ask for refunds if unsatisfied.

“We are not encouraging gamers to return the game; we hope they’ll give us a chance to improve it on old-gen consoles. One fix was released last weekend; another one is coming in seven days – but there is an option, obviously, and the easiest way is to ask the retailer for a refund. If that’s not possible, we also provide help.

“We’ve just begun the process and we sincerely hope that gamers will prefer to wait for updates since they had waited so long for the game, but – again – this is our humble hope,” he said.

The game’s user score on Metacritic currently sits at 3.1 on PS4 and 4.1 on Xbox One, indicating “generally unfavourable reviews”. Patches are slated to come out this month and in January and February next year.