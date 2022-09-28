HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Watch Ultra Survives Sledgehammer, Destroys Table

Apple Watch Ultra Survives Sledgehammer, Destroys Table

By | 28 Sep 2022

Apple’s latest flagship smartwatch, the Watch Ultra, has been revealed to be incredibly rugged, as demonstrated by a new durability test.

YouTuber TechRax subjected the smartwatch to a number of tests, including a drop of around 122cm (4-feet), which resulted in some small denting to the casing. A drop into a jar of nails left it rather unscathed and free of scratches.

For the final test however, TechRax went to the Watch Ultra with a sledgehammer. The watch was hammered heavily a number of times, with the table being damaged before the watch showed any signs of trauma.

Eventually, the watch did black out due to damage to internal hardware, and the screen did fail with further heavy hammering finally cracking the sapphire crystal display.

This is a good sign for the US based tech giant, who has marketed the Watch Ultra as it’s adventure watch, aiming to take market share away from the likes of Garmin.

In realistic circumstances, a smartwatch would not face this kind of heavy trauma even when taken to the rugged edge, making it a device that lives up to its name.

The Apple Watch Ultra is available for A$1,299 from the Apple store.

 



