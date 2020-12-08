HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Apple Users Furious iOS 14.2 Is Dramatically Draining Battery

Apple Users Furious iOS 14.2 Is Dramatically Draining Battery

By | 8 Dec 2020
,

Some Apple users are reporting huge battery drops on iPhones running the new iOS 14.2 system, with the issue mostly affecting iPhone 11 and X models.

iOS 14.2 has been rolled out for a month on handsets dating back to the iPhone 6S, however the upgrade was not a smooth transition for some with users complaining about severe battery draining issues on the new system.

Multiple users posted on Reddit and the Apple developer forum they were dealing with big battery drops after updating their iOS.

The issue doesn’t seem to be affecting every model, with most users reporting the battery draining is occurring on iPhone 11 and iPhone X handsets. However, one user claims their iPhone 12 Pro Max is affected by the problem too.

One iPhone 11 user reported needing to recharge their device during the afternoon, when regularly the iPhone would end the day still on around 40% charge. Other Apple users reported their devices overheated when doing simple tasks such as browsing online.

Apple has not yet made a public statement about the potential bug.

It is not the first time the iOS 14 upgrade has caused battery issues, with the first release leaving iPhone users complaining about weaker battery life on iPhones and Apple Watches.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , ,
You may also like
Apple Music Arrives On Google Speakers
Apple Not A Very Nice Company, Now The Dutch Go After Them
Apple TV Arrives On Sony Smart TVs In Oz
Apple Slumps To 4th Spot In Smartphone Market Overtaken By Chinese Brand
Could Apple And Samsung Partner On An iPhone Periscope Camera?
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Cyberpunk 2077 A Critical Darling Despite Bugs, Epilepsy Risk
Gaming Latest News
/
December 8, 2020
/
Klipsch Launches Cinema-Quality Home Soundbars
Klipsch Latest News
/
December 8, 2020
/
Apple Music Arrives On Google Speakers
Google Assistant Latest News
/
December 8, 2020
/
Google Could Soon Ban Australians From Critical Upgrades
Google Latest News
/
December 8, 2020
/
Pandemic Shopping Trends 2020: What Aussies Bought On Amazon This Year
Amazon Latest News
/
December 8, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Cyberpunk 2077 A Critical Darling Despite Bugs, Epilepsy Risk
Gaming Latest News
/
December 8, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Critics have lavished praise on highly-anticipated video game Cyberpunk 2077 despite “game-breaking” bugs and warnings some sections can trigger epileptic...
Read More