Apple has announced that it will be taking on the digital health care market with a new ‘two-pronged’ strategy, addressing issues with both traditional healthcare systems as well as additional health and fitness features.

In a July 2022 health report titled “Empowering people to live a healthier day”, Apple outlines the way in which it has continued to improve it’s health offerings, since the release of the Health App in 2014 and the Apple Watch in 2015.

The company says that the core of their focus is to continuously build on their current offerings, with the Health App acting as a secure location for user health information to be stored, whilst the Apple Watch acts as “an intelligent guardian for users’ health.”

The report was spearheaded by Apple’s chief operating officer and key player in the development of the Apple Watch, Jeff Williams.

“Our vision for the future is to continue to create science-based technology that equips people with even more information and acts as an intelligent guardian for their health, so they’re no longer passengers on their own health journey,” says Williams.

The company’s smart wearable contains sensors for heart health and other functions, allowing it to notify users of irregularities with hearth health and alert emergency contacts when it detects a hard fall.

The Cupertino based tech company has also said that its system is capable of storing 150 different types of health data, which can only be accessed by users, not even by Apple itself.

In addition, Apple has said that it has begun to partner with institutions such as Stanford University School of Medicine and other medical researchers to conduct large-scale formal medical studies, and allow the discussion and sharing of collected data by patients, so that it can be monitored between doctor’s visits.

Williams says that Apple plans to continue to innovate and develop health features for the healthcare industry and it’s users.