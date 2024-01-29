HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple To Open Alternative App Stores On iOS Devices

By | 29 Jan 2024

Apple is rolling out a new change worldwide, which will enable game streaming services, including Xbox, Amazon Luna, and Netflix, to offer cloud gaming on iOS devices.

This change will apply to all Apple platforms including tvOS on Apple TV.

This change is to allow alternative app stores on iOS devices in EU countries, mandated by the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The decision to permit cloud gaming is voluntary and applies worldwide.

Apple revealed in an announcement, “Today, Apple is introducing new options for how apps globally can deliver in-app experiences to users, including streaming games and mini-programs. Developers can now submit a single app with the capability to stream all of the games offered in their catalog.”

Further details were not disclosed, and excluded platforms were not specified.

If there are no exclusions, the change will make room for services such as Xbox, GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, and Netflix, to provide cloud gaming on Apple TVs, Macs, iPads, and iPhones.

All users will need is a compatible game controller, including PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo.

“Each experience made available in an app on the App Store will be required to adhere to all App Store Review Guidelines and its host app will need to maintain an age rating of the highest age-rated content included in the app.”

This exact issue was fought over by Microsoft and Apple back in 2020, and a compromise wasn’t met at the time.



