Audio firm JBL has announced the launch of three new portable speakers: The JBL GO 3, Clip 4 and Extreme 3.

JBL, which is a subsidiary of Harman and Samsung, is expanding on its already-strong portable speaker range with the pocket-size JBL Go 3.

The Go 3 ships with five hours battery life, an integrated loop for easy carrying and an IP67 waterproof/dustproof rating – making it suitable for a day at the beach or a hike.

The $59.95 comes in nine colour variations and is available now at JBL.com.au or at participating retailers.

JBL also announced the next-generation JBL Clip 4. The speaker comes with a fresh new look with five colours to choose from and offers 10 hours of playback time.

The $89.95 speaker delivers rich, JBL Original Pro Sound and is designed with an integrated clip and tough materials for enhanced portability.

Next up is the JBL Xtreme 3, a portable speaker boating stereo sound and 15 hours playback.

It also comes with a built-in power bank, stylish carrying strap and even a bottle opener.

The Xtreme 3 comes with Waterproof and Dustproof ratings – and it can even be fully submerged in water without missing a beat.

This speaker comes in two colour variations and is priced at $399.95.

All three speakers are available from March 1 at JBL.com.au.