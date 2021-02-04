HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Apple Suffers Major Outage Affecting iCloud, Photos & Mail

Apple Suffers Major Outage Affecting iCloud, Photos & Mail

By | 4 Feb 2021
,

Apple users were hit with a number of disruptions and partial outages affecting Photos, iCloud, Notes, Contacts, Find My iPhone and backup systems.

The California tech giant acknowledged on its system dashboard that “some users may be unable to use this service”.

The issue did not appear to be universal across all iPhone users and only affected select customers.

Other applications such as the App Store, Apple Music, Mac App Store and iTunes suffered outages the same day.

Apple’s Status page says services were out starting at 8:26AM ET and issues were resolved at 10:43AM ET, however it seems users are still battling outages.

Apple also released a statement on its Support page which revealed two bugs had been identified in Webkit, the browser engine that powers Safari and one in the core operating system, Kernel.

More to come.

 

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Apple Solves Mask Dilemma With Face ID Update – Will Samsung Follow?
Have You Collected Your $100 From Apple? As New Batterygate Claim Emerges
Apple MacBook Pro 14-Inch: Price & Specs Leaked
Apple Issues Warning On iPad/iOS
Apple CEO Tim Cook Teases 2021 Products
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: MSI Leopard GP76 – King of the Jungle
Latest News Latest Reviews MSI
/
February 4, 2021
/
Was Your Fridge Made With Forced Chinese Labour? Questions Over ChiQ Changhong Appliances Sold In Australia
Latest News
/
February 4, 2021
/
Amazon Wins Rights To Stream Olympic Swimming In Oz
Amazon Latest News
/
February 4, 2021
/
COMMENT: 1,400 Telstra Staff Sacked But What About Future Revenues & Stopping The Rot
Latest News
/
February 4, 2021
/
Optus Hires Two New Executives As Part Of Biz Transformation
Latest News Optus
/
February 4, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: MSI Leopard GP76 – King of the Jungle
Latest News Latest Reviews MSI
/
February 4, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Taiwanese manufacturer MSI has a well-earned reputation for making powerful, high-quality laptops for dedicated gaming. Even its laptops aimed less...
Read More