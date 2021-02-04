Apple users were hit with a number of disruptions and partial outages affecting Photos, iCloud, Notes, Contacts, Find My iPhone and backup systems.

The California tech giant acknowledged on its system dashboard that “some users may be unable to use this service”.

The issue did not appear to be universal across all iPhone users and only affected select customers.

Other applications such as the App Store, Apple Music, Mac App Store and iTunes suffered outages the same day.

Apple’s Status page says services were out starting at 8:26AM ET and issues were resolved at 10:43AM ET, however it seems users are still battling outages.

Apple also released a statement on its Support page which revealed two bugs had been identified in Webkit, the browser engine that powers Safari and one in the core operating system, Kernel.

