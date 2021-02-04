Sony has warned gamers hunting down the PlayStation 5 will have to wait even longer for stock, as the Japanese tech giant battles smartphone manufacturers for crucial parts.

The company’s CFO Hiroki Totoki admitted it was a struggle to increase production to keep up with the demand due to the shortage of semiconductors.

“It is difficult for us to increase production of the PS5 amid the shortage of semiconductors and other components,” Totoki said at a press briefing.

Totoki said it was also difficult to compete with other companies for the vital semiconductors, which are also used by automakers and smartphone firms.

But despite the delay in production lines, Sony has still managed to sell 4.5 million PlayStation 5 units from its November launch until the end of 2020.

Sony said it is on track to sell more than 7.6 million units by the end of March.

“We continue to do everything in our power to ship as many units as possible to customers who are waiting for a PS5,” Sony said in its Wednesday earnings report.

Stock of the popular $749 consoles have been nigh impossible to track down since its November launch, with pre-orders sold out within hours and scalpers flogging the PS5 online for inflated prices.

Sony reported that sales and operating revenue rose 9 per cent in the last quarter.

Operating income was up 20 per cent, while electronic product sales spanning TVs and audio products fell 1.4 per cent and sales of the PlayStation saw sales surge 25.1 per cent.

Microsoft also warned the Xbox Series X and S consoles are facing stock shortages, with full replenishment not achievable until at least June.