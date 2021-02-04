HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Ends Support For 2017 Galaxy A Smartphones

Samsung Ends Support For 2017 Galaxy A Smartphones

By | 4 Feb 2021
Samsung is killing off support for Galaxy A series phones from 2017.

The Galaxy A3 2017, A5 2017, and A7 2017 (pictured), as well as the Galaxy J3 Pop, have been taken off the list of Samsung phones receiving updates, per GizmoChina.

Samsung releases updates for its mobile devices monthly or quarterly, with all flagship phones from 2018’s Galaxy S9 series onwards receiving monthly updates.

Mid-range phones released since 2019, including the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series, are given quarterly updates, as are the flagship Tab S7 tablets launched last year.

The Korean manufacturer gradually phases out support updates for older models, with the Galaxy S8 from 2017 now the oldest flagship still receiving quarterly updates.

