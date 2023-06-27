The Supreme Court has denied to hear an appear by Apple and Broadcom in a billion dollar patent case that was brought forward by the California Institute of Technology.

The denial sets the stage for a damages only jury trial, in order to determine how much Apple and Broadcom should be expected to pay for infringing Caltech patents in regards to wireless technology.

Caltech has previously won a $1.1 billion verdict in this case, however a lower court stated the amount of damages must be recalculated last year.

Caltech is a private research university that holds patents on technology increasing WiFi speed and range on mobile devices. It sued Apple and Broadcom in federal court in 2016, alleging the unauthorised used of patented inventions.

The lawsuit claims millions of iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices that utilise Broadcom WiFi chips has infringed the patents.