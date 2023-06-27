HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Preparing Slew Of New Products

Apple Preparing Slew Of New Products

By | 27 Jun 2023

Apple is getting set to release the iPhone 15 lineup, three new Apple Watches, and a range of MacBook Pros using its new M3 chip.

This is according to insider information reported by noted Bloomberg leaker Mark Gurman.

Gurman reports that, in addition to the iPhone 15 range, Apple will release two Watch Series 9 models and an updated version of the Ultra in September.

There are a number of other products coming down the pipeline, with an M3 13-inch MacBook Pro, M3 Pro and M3 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, the next generation of 24-inch screen iMacs, refreshed MacBook Air models, iPad Pros with OLED screens, and a next generation iPad Air.

In early development (again, according to Gurman, who usually has an impressive hit rate for leaks) are a a new 30-inch iMac, third-generation AirPods Pros, an updated Apple TV set top box, and “new home equipment such as smart displays.”



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Apple Rebuffed In Billion-Dollar Caltech Patent Case
In-Flight Travel Mode Added To Apple Vision Pro
Hotel TV Experience Transformed With Apple & LG Collab
Apple Adds More Products To Self-Repair Service
New Spotify Premium Tier With Hi-Fi Audio In The Works
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Diablo IV Hit With DDoS Attack
Latest News
/
June 27, 2023
/
Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Tipped To Be The First $1 Billion Tour, Won’t Add To Inflation
Latest News
/
June 27, 2023
/
Slight Consumer Confidence Rebound, Still At Recession Level
Latest News
/
June 27, 2023
/
Apple Rebuffed In Billion-Dollar Caltech Patent Case
Latest News
/
June 27, 2023
/
New Snapdragon Chip Brings Faster 5G To Budget Phones
Latest News
/
June 27, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Diablo IV Hit With DDoS Attack
Latest News
/
June 27, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Diablo IV has been hit with a distributed denial of service attack that saw gamers unable to play the popular...
Read More