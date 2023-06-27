Apple is getting set to release the iPhone 15 lineup, three new Apple Watches, and a range of MacBook Pros using its new M3 chip.

This is according to insider information reported by noted Bloomberg leaker Mark Gurman.

Gurman reports that, in addition to the iPhone 15 range, Apple will release two Watch Series 9 models and an updated version of the Ultra in September.

There are a number of other products coming down the pipeline, with an M3 13-inch MacBook Pro, M3 Pro and M3 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, the next generation of 24-inch screen iMacs, refreshed MacBook Air models, iPad Pros with OLED screens, and a next generation iPad Air.

In early development (again, according to Gurman, who usually has an impressive hit rate for leaks) are a a new 30-inch iMac, third-generation AirPods Pros, an updated Apple TV set top box, and “new home equipment such as smart displays.”