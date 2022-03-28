HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Racking Up Millions In Weekly Watchdog Fines

Apple Racking Up Millions In Weekly Watchdog Fines

By | 28 Mar 2022

Another week, another A$7.3 million fine.

That’s the current situation for Apple, who have racked up $65.7 million in fines over nine weeks, for not complying with an order to open its App Store up to third-party payments for dating apps in the Netherlands.

The weekly 5 million euro fines are being issued by Dutch antitrust watchdog Authority for Consumers and Markets. Apple submitted a proposal to the ACM this week aiming to halt the fines, which will increase once they reach 50 euros (A$73M).

The ACM, like many watchdogs around the world, launched an investigation into Apple’s App store payment practices in 2019.

ACM found that Apple abuses its market dominance and has ordered it to allow third-party payment options. Apple rejects the findings.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Amazon Dodges Antitrust Lawsuit
Apple Cops More Dating-App Fines
Grindr Removed From Chinese App Store
Facebook And Google Made Secret Deal To Monopolise Digital Advertising
India Launch World’s Largest Antitrust Investigation Into Google
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

COMMENT: Theatre At Home Concept Is Smart Buy Is It Viable?
Latest News
/
March 28, 2022
/
Epic Games Slams Google’s App Payment Stunt
Latest News
/
March 28, 2022
/
PlayStation Subscription Service Coming This Week
Latest News
/
March 28, 2022
/
Kaspersky Considered National Security Threat Says US FCC
Latest News
/
March 28, 2022
/
Apple’s Next iPad Tipped To Feature New M2 Chip
Latest News
/
March 28, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

COMMENT: Theatre At Home Concept Is Smart Buy Is It Viable?
Latest News
/
March 28, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Credit must be given for the recently announced Theatre at Home initiative, as there is a market for a complete...
Read More