The recent flood of affordable, high-powered devices into the market have captured the imagination of Australian consumers, with seven million people planning to buy a new phone in 2022 – with budget a major concern.

This is according to research from Finder, who polled 1,086 “nationally representative” consumers, and found 36 per cent of them were in the market for a new device.

The Apple iPhone tops shopping lists at 12 per cent, followed closely by Samsung at 11 per cent.

Only 25 per cent of Australians would be prepared to spend $1000 or more, with the hefty sub-$1000 market attractive to many. The average buyer is looking to spend a maximum of $698 on a new phone.

45 per cent of Millennials are in the market for a new phone this year – compared to only 18 per cent of Baby Boomers.

“Hanging onto the same device for a few years is becoming the norm,” Mariam Gabaji, tech expert at Finder, said.

“It’s now become easier to buy a phone under $1000 that comes with good cameras, 5G capabilities and more.

“If you want to go with a big brand like Apple or Samsung you will need to compromise on their flagship phones and consider the iPhone SE or Samsung A53 instead.

“If you plan to splash out on a new phone – make sure you shop around for the best mobile plan to go with it.”