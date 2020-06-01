Apple Postpones iPhone 12

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple is expected to delay the launch of its new iPhone 12 series by at least two months to November, instead of the usual mid-September timeframe.

Investment bank Cowen says Apple’s Q2 production is expected to be 35 million units, down five percent from Q1 and down 13 percent from the same period last year.

The analyst said the production supply chain has generally returned to normal output rates, but downstream demand remains uncertain.

Cowen says iPhone shipments in Q2 will reach 30 million.