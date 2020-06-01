HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Apple Postpones iPhone 12

Apple Postpones iPhone 12

By | 1 Jun 2020
, , , , , ,

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple is expected to delay the launch of its new iPhone 12 series by at least two months to November, instead of the usual mid-September timeframe.

Investment bank Cowen says Apple’s Q2 production is expected to be 35 million units, down five percent from Q1 and down 13 percent from the same period last year.

The analyst said the production supply chain has generally returned to normal output rates, but downstream demand remains uncertain.

Cowen says iPhone shipments in Q2 will reach 30 million.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Apple & Tile In New Fight Abuse Of Power & Nobbling Claims
IPhone 11 Most Popular Smarty
Sony Smartphone Shipments Hit Low
Apple Adds To Its AI Acquisitions With Machine Learning Start-up
GoPro Design Boss Exits, Former Apple Exec
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Shares Patented Robot Vacuum Cleaner Tech With Miele
Cleaning Latest News LG
/
June 1, 2020
/
Gumtree Completes Acquisition of CarsGuide and Autotrade
Latest News Media Resellers
/
June 1, 2020
/
Google’s New AR App Sodar Making Social Distancing Easier
Coronavirus Google Latest News
/
June 1, 2020
/
EB Games To Issue Refunds For Fallout 76
Gaming Latest News Retailers
/
June 1, 2020
/
EXCLUSIVE:Tempo To Sell Full Sharp Consumer Range From July 1
Appliances Distribution Industry
/
June 1, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Shares Patented Robot Vacuum Cleaner Tech With Miele
Cleaning Latest News LG
/
June 1, 2020
/
/
Comments are Off
LG Electronics and Miele have entered into a long-term patent licence agreement for robot vacuum cleaner technologies, whereby Miele will...
Read More