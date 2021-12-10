HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Peg VR And AR Headset As Their Future

Apple Peg VR And AR Headset As Their Future

By | 10 Dec 2021

Apple’s high-end mixed reality headset with an 8K screen has long been on the cards, but news has surfaced that they’re already working on the second-gen version of the unit to launch in 2024, with the first impacting next year.

The device – both first and second gen – are expected to meld both virtual reality and augmented reality, as opposed to current headsets that focus on one or the other.

The second headset is expected to weigh between 300g and 400g, pegging it as a far more comfortable option than the Oculus Quest 2 at 503g or the PlayStation VR at 600G.

Interestingly, Apple recently advertised for a position as an AR and VR engineer for “next generation interactive computing platforms” that will “enhance the capabilities and performances of AR/VR systems”, and work on “an entirely new application paradigm” – which sounds very much like a new mixed reality headset.

Pundits believe the second-gen headset will land in 2024 and be lighter, with a more industrial design, faster processor and updated battery system.

It’s also believed the first gen will shift up to 3.5 million units while the improved second-gen will hit 10 million.

