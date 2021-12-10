Launched today with an eye for the New Year, Instagram Playback is a major new feature that highlights your top stories of 2021.

With Spotify’s Wrapped end-of-year round-up proving popular across social media, Instagram’s Playback on Android and iOS is set to be hugely popular with users, as you can customise it before sharing with friends.

Allowing you to showcase up to 10 stories that sum up the year that was, it will show you who you shared your special moments with, as well as the places you explored.

To add stories, dive through your Stories archive and then just click on the 2021 icon to view it and post it to Playback.

But while this all sounds exciting for Instagram users eager to remember the good times, don’t wait too long, as the feature is only available for a few weeks.