Spotify HiFi Tier Launches With CD-Quality Music Streaming

Spotify HiFi Tier Launches With CD-Quality Music Streaming

By | 23 Feb 2021
Music streaming giant Spotify has announced a new tier which will deliver music in CD-quality, lossless audio format.

The US-based subscription service is following in the footsteps of competitors Tidal and Amazon music with its latest high-quality streaming option, which allows users to listen to their digital music library in HiFi format.

The company described Spotify HiFi as delivering “music in CD-quality, lossless audio format to your device and Spotify Connect-enabled speakers, which means fans will be able to experience more depth and clarity while enjoying their favourite tracks”.

“Ubiquity is at the core of everything we do at Spotify, and we’re working with some of the world’s biggest speaker manufacturers to make Spotify HiFi accessible to as many fans as possible through Spotify Connect,” Spotify shared on its newsroom.

“HiFi will be coupled with Spotify’s seamless user experience, building on our commitment to make sure users can listen to the music they love in the way they want to enjoy it.”

Spotify has conducted small tests of higher quality streaming in the past but is now launching the feature in select markets.

Pricing and exact locations for the rollout are yet to be announced, however it is likely Spotify will keep it around the same as Amazon which is $14.99 per month for the lossless plan.

Tidal also offers a HiFi plan for $19.99 per month which offers streaming that exceeds high-resolution 96 kHz/24 bit audio.

Rival Apple Music has not yet launched a similar HiFi plan.

Currently, Spotify streams top out at 320kbps, while CD-quality streaming can rise to between 700kbps and 1400kbps.

