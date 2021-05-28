HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 28 May 2021
The South Korean arm of Apple are launching a very novel and aggressive campaign to lure LG smartphone users across to Apple and away from Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone manufacturers.

Apple has teamed with local carriers, and will pay the trade-in value and an additional AU$175 in value when they replace an LG smartphone with an iPhone.

The program will run until September 25, and participants can exchange for an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini. It is only in the South Korean market.

The Korea Herald explain the scheme “aims to minimise LG phone users’ exodus to its archrival Samsung,” after a recent market report showed 80 percent of LG’s V50 ThinQ smartphone users switched to Samsung’s Galaxy devices through third-party trade-in programs.

Samsung currently control 65 per cent of the South Korean smartphone market, with Apple following with 21 per cent. LG control 13 per cent, well worth chasing for Apple.

