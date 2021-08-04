HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Now Selling Standalone Magic Keyboard With Touch ID

Apple Now Selling Standalone Magic Keyboard With Touch ID

By | 4 Aug 2021

Good news for those not planning to buy a 24-inch iMac, but who liked the look of Apple’s Magic Keyboard with Touch ID.

Apple has made the keyboard available for purchase individually, for $209, while a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and a numeric keyboard is available for $249.

Before you rush forward to purchase, be aware that the Magic Keyboard with ‌Touch ID‌ is only supported on Apple silicon Macs running macOS 11.4 or later.

Both items are available from the Apple Store now.

 

