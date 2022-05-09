HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > NSW Commits To EV Infrastructure With $20M Regional Plan

NSW Commits To EV Infrastructure With $20M Regional Plan

By | 9 May 2022

The NSW Government has earmarked $20 million for a grant program that will see up to 3,500 electric vehicle chargers installed in regional council areas in a bid to boost the nascent industry.

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean said the grant program is open to regional councils, and will help establish Australia’s biggest charging network. The grants will provide 75 per cent of the funds for “up to four alternating current destination chargers, as well as installation.”

“EVs are growing in popularity and this will help ensure our regional areas have the charging stations needed to welcome EV-driving visitors,” Kean said.

This program is part of the NSW government’s $500 million NSW Electric Vehicle Strategy plan to ease the transition to electric vehicles. The goal is for more than half of new car sales to be electric by the 2030 financial year.

“This will grow local economies and support small businesses in areas impacted by COVID, bushfires and floods,” Regional Transport and Roads Minister Sam Farraway said.


673929

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
NSW Commits $171M To EV Charging Network
Telstra Commits $1.6 Billion For 5-Year Fibre, Satellite Plan
Hackers Shut Down NSW Government’s Budgeting System
NSW Scrambles For IT Workers Amid National Shortage
NSW Government Tables Revolutionary Data Breach Disclosure Bill
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Kogan Shares Continue To Tumble
Latest News
/
May 9, 2022
/
REVIEW: The MSI Katana GF76 Performs Great For The Price
Latest News Review
/
May 9, 2022
/
Apple Music Installing To Dock Without Permission
Latest News
/
May 9, 2022
/
Gold-Plated Nintendo Wii for Queen Elizabeth II Goes Up For Auction
Latest News
/
May 9, 2022
/
Nine Poaches Telstra Exec To Take On YouTube, Netflix
Latest News
/
May 9, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Kogan Shares Continue To Tumble
Latest News
/
May 9, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Shares in struggling online retailer Kogan.com continue to fall, dropping a further 4.2 per cent in today’s trading, sitting at...
Read More