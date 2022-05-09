The NSW Government has earmarked $20 million for a grant program that will see up to 3,500 electric vehicle chargers installed in regional council areas in a bid to boost the nascent industry.

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean said the grant program is open to regional councils, and will help establish Australia’s biggest charging network. The grants will provide 75 per cent of the funds for “up to four alternating current destination chargers, as well as installation.”

“EVs are growing in popularity and this will help ensure our regional areas have the charging stations needed to welcome EV-driving visitors,” Kean said.

This program is part of the NSW government’s $500 million NSW Electric Vehicle Strategy plan to ease the transition to electric vehicles. The goal is for more than half of new car sales to be electric by the 2030 financial year.

“This will grow local economies and support small businesses in areas impacted by COVID, bushfires and floods,” Regional Transport and Roads Minister Sam Farraway said.