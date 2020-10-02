Apple have rolled out their redesigned Maps app to UK users, with new features such as city guides, cycling directions and a Google Street View-style ‘Look Around’ function.

Apple Maps ‘2.0’ was launched in the US in January and is touted to have better road coverage and pedestrian data, more precise addresses and detailed land cover.

The update also boasts more accurate navigation and comprehensive views of roads, buildings, parks, airports, malls and more, making it easier to map out journeys.

Apple worked with UK mapping agency Ordinance Survey to bring finer detail to its British and Irish landmass and buildings on the Maps interface.

The ‘Look Around’ feature is only available for users in London, Edinburgh and Dublin and gives street level views with 3D photography.

The new version of Apple Maps also provides cyclists with directions only in London, along bike lanes, paths and roads.

Specifically designed for cyclists with an Apple Watch, the feature offers cycling voice guidance via Apple’s AI assistant Siri ‘that makes it easy to navigate with a glance’.

Other features in the update include real-time transit information, a ‘share ETA’ function, flight status updates, indoor Maps for airports and malls, more natural direction guidance from Siri and flyover tools.

The Apple Maps update rolled out automatically to the UK overnight, however Apple have not confirmed any plans to release the update in Australia.

It could be likely Apple is still working on designing the maps interface for Australian users after Apple Maps cars were spotted driving on Aussie streets in November 2019.

Social media users spotted the mapping cars in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.