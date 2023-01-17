Apple’s rumoured 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros might not be delayed until the next half of the year after all, with Bloomberg reporter Gurman claiming that their launch is “imminent”.

In response to reports of unannounced MacBook Pro models hitting in a Canadian regulatory database on Monday (via MacRumors), Gurman said Apple has an announcement planned soon.

He said Apple plans to brief the media before the week is out with an embargo, presumably on reviewing the product, lifting next Monday January 23.

Apple rarely releases products in January and February, with the company’s now-traditional March event usually marking its first new products of recent years.

The laptops mentioned could be the long-awaited M2 Pro or M2 Max chips with 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes last updated in October 2021.

The regulatory filing, on the Canadian Radio Equipment List database was approved on January 11 and speaks of support for Wi-Fi 6E too.