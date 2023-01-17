Cyrus Audio have always done things looking at the bigger picture, and the new PSU-XR power supply for their XR series is a prime example, as it improves power supply to enhance performance of the component.

Notably, this is the first power supply from Cyrus Audio with its own microprocessor, which means it can talk direct to the product its connected to, allowing for the best possible arrangement of power sources the host product needs.

Made in Britain, flexibility is at the heart of the PSU-XR design, as it can work with all of the products from the current XR range, and is future-proof enough to take products yet to be launched into account – such as their Blu-OS XR streamer. All that will be needed is a simple software update.

Following in the steps of all products in the XR range, noise is reduced wherever possible. Output voltages are digitally controlled, making the PSU-XR very stable and effectively noise free.

Cyrus Audio’s head of R&D Ceri Williamson says, “The PSU-XR is our best performing power supply, capable of providing up to 60 per cent more power than the award-winning PSX-R2, and due to its revolutionary design, it’s up to 50 per cent more efficient.”

Suggesting the obvious move of taking some of your favourite tunes to a retailer when testing out a Cyrus Audio product to “let your ears convince you”, company head of marketing Chris Hutcheson says, “The sonic improvements made when connecting the PSU-XR to a host XR product have been outstanding in our opinion.”

As far as specs go, the PSU-XR weighs in at 7.7kg, stands at 75mm, is 215mm wide and 355mm deep. It packs standby and operational mode at +5V DC, has a fixed operational voltage supply of +24 V DC, with a regulated variable 10V to +45V DC, unregulated +45V or +56V DC.

It’s available for order now, and will lighten your wallet around $4399 .