Apple’s Mac Studio is less than a year old, but the company might soon abandon it.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that a new version of the Mac Studio is unlikely to appear “in the near future” because of similarities in functionality between this model and an upcoming Mac Pro.

The Californian giant might permanently stop updating it, leading to the model becoming outdated, or the company could wait to launch the the M3 or M4 generation of chips, which could be several years down the line.

“The upcoming Mac Pro is very similar in functionality to the Mac Studio — and adds the M2 Ultra chip rather than the M1 Ultra. So it wouldn’t make sense for Apple to offer an M2 Ultra Mac Studio and M2 Ultra Mac Pro at the same time,” said Gurman.

There are a couple of advantages Mac Pro has over Mac Studio such as its advanced cooling system that foster better airflow due to its larger size.

Moreover, Mac Pro is way more configurable than the Studio model. While recent reports have suggested the next Mac Pro won’t get expandable memory or graphics, it is expected that users can bump up its storage after purchase.

However, the Pro model is also much larger and heavier due to its metal tower design which might not suit everyone.