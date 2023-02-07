HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Is Ai Chat Coming To Bing Tomorrow?

7 Feb 2023

Microsoft are holding a surprise press event tomorrow, February 7 US time, with insiders believing it will focus on their OpenAI partnership and ChatGPT for Bing, as the official event announcement came just minutes after they made their ChatGPT rival official.

Still, Microsoft are playing their cards close to their chest, but it would be a shock if their event didn’t focus on their ChatGPT integration into Bing and their broader partnership with OpenAI.

Indeed, an invite to the event says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will “share some progress on a few exciting projects”.

This all comes days after Microsoft extended its OpenAI partnership in a deal worth US$10 billion. This will see them become the exclusive cloud partner for OpenAI. As a result, Microsoft’s cloud services will power all OpenAI workloads through products, research and API services.

This is all hot on the heels of Google announcing Bard, their own ChatGPT rival, an “experimental conversational AI service” being tested by a small group at the moment, but expected to become available to the wider public within weeks.

As a result, Microsoft will integrate ChatGPT into Bing search results. Microsoft are calling this “the new Bing”, claiming it will provide “complete answers” to real questions.

Word has it Microsoft also plan to deploy OpenAI’s models into their own consumer products, with rumours Word, PowerPoint and Outlook will benefit from OpenAI tech. The company also recently launched Teams Premium, powered by OpenAI.

With the Microsoft event scheduled for tomorrow, Google will host an event on US February 8 about search and AI.

ChatGPT’s launch is believed to have Google spooked, and the announcement of Bard a day before the Microsoft event seems to back this up.



