Defying the sharp decline in PC shipments, Apple has seen an increase in Mac shipments in Q2 2022, according to new research.

Apple’s Mac shipments sit at an estimated 6.37 million units for Q2 of this year, a 9.5% increase over their 5.87 million units shipped during the same time last year. The company now sits fourth place in global shipments, with market share increasing from 7.1 to 8.8 percent.

According to researchers at Gartner, Apple was “the only vendor to experience growth in the second quarter of 2022, driven by the popularity of the M1 device.”

In the same period, PC shipments saw a 12.6% decline overall, whilst the market leader Lenovo saw shipments drop from 20.42 million to 17.86 million. Its market share however remained at 24.8%.

Apple saw the most growth in the US, where it shipped 3.13 million units and grew 19.5% year-on-year. As a result, its US market share is estimated to have grown from 10.5% last year to 15.3% this year.

However, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC), Apple Mac Shipments dropped 22.5%.