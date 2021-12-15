Apple’s AirTags are pretty nifty to help you find your lost keys or bags if they have one attached. But not so nifty if you’ve had one put on or around you or your car without your knowledge by someone with bad intentions.

Apple have now listened to these concerns and launched an app for rival Android’s phones that will let users know if there’s a tracking device nearby.

Not long after the AirTag was launched, Apple introduced a feature where iPhones would notify a user if an unknown AirTag or other similar device was detected to be “moving with you over time”.

The new Android Tracker Detect app aims at providing the same comfort and protection to those that prefer an Android device.

According to Apple, the app “looks for item trackers within Bluetooth range that are separated from their owner.

“If you think someone is using an AirTag or another item tracker to track your location, you can scan to try to find it.”

The app will even let users play a sound on an AirTag if it has been nearby for at least 10 minutes, allowing them to locate it.

AirTags will also be made to emit a beep if away from the iPhone they’re registered to so that unaware victims can find them, at which point they can also find instructions on how to remove the battery and disable them.

The main criticism so far is that scans aren’t automatic, so potential victims have to already suspect they’re being tracked and initiate them manually.