By | 15 Dec 2021

If you’ve upgraded to a 5G device within the past year, chances are you’ve noticed a sustainable change in download speed.

Ookla’s latest speed test finds that 5G Samsung devices more than twice as fast as most popular 4G devices in Australia, while the iPhone 13 is a whopping four times faster than the 11.

Ookla’s analysis includes data on the five 4G Android devices in each country with the largest number of results during Q3 2021 as well as the five most popular 5G-capable Android devices.

As they explain, “even the fastest device can only perform at the level of the network it’s on. For that reason, speeds for the same device vary widely from country to country.”

 

