Apple has reportedly informed suppliers to prepare at least 75 million 5G iPhones, with the Cupertino giant forecasting shipments of as much as 80 million units in 2020.

Reported by Bloomberg, suppliers are also working on a new Apple Watch, compact new HomePod and new iPad Air, according to people familiar with the matter.

The 2020 iPhone stable is set to miss its historic September unveiling, with commentators forecasting an October launch.

The range will include four new handsets – including its first 5G variants – boasting next-gen camera modules, and varying screen sizes.

Bloomberg sources suggest the more-affordable iPhones will ship earlier than the flagship premium versions, similar to the iPhone X and iPhone 8 release schedule.

New products will reportedly include an edge-to-edge iPad Air, plus Apple’s first over-ear headphones independent of its Beats brand subsidiary.

The Cupertino tech giant is said to also be developing a revamped Apple TV box, complete with new remote control and robust processing components for next year.

Latest DigiTimes Research from supply chain sources forecasts around 5 million less new iPhone shipments in the second half of 2020 versus last year.

Trade sources claim volume production and product launch for the 2020 iPhones has been delayed four to six weeks from original schedules.