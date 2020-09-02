HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
New Nvidia Gaming Realism Technology Revealed

By | 2 Sep 2020
PNY is releasing three new NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards, powered by the new NVIDIA Ampere architecture.

The PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 30 Series, comprising the RTX 3090, RTX 3080 and RTX 3070, is billed as offering enhanced gaming realism, powerful real time ray tracing, and extreme overclocking capabilities among other performance-enhancing features.

Matt Wuebbling, vice president of global GeForce marketing at NVIDIA, says the new Ampere architecture offers up to 1.9X performance-per-watt increases over the previous generation, and can power graphics at up to 8K resolutions at the top end.

“Gaming realism has reached new heights enhancing game creation and gameplay alike while inspiring more creativity, outstanding visual graphics and increasing the in-game competitiveness.

“The NVIDIA Ampere architecture brings you cutting-edge realism that allows you to enjoy better graphics and advance your game play, so that you not only stay in the game, you excel in it,” he said.

The 10GB RTX 3080 will be available from mid-September, while the 24GB RTX 3090 will come out later in the month and the 8GB RTX 3070 in October. Each can be overclocked using PNY’s VelocityX software.

