Apple has added its long-promised ultra-wideband (UWB) handoff feature to its HomePod mini speaker.

The feature will allow iPhones to seamlessly transfer music, calls and podcasts to the speaker without the need for Bluetooth.

It will only work with newer iPhones, including the iPhone 11 and 12 models.

While the original HomePod already supported handing off music, the U1-enhanced functionality has improved features such as visual and haptic feedback.

It will also offer listening suggestions on your screen when you bring your phone close and will display media controls on the iPhone without the need to unlock it.

Apple first showcased the ultra-wideband handoff feature when the HomePod mini was first announced, however the update was not included in the original release.

The California-based tech giant then promised a 2020 update to the HomePod mini, but Apple missed the deadline and instead opted for a January 2021 release.

Users will need to update the HomePod mini to the latest software and require an iPhone 11 or 12 running iOS 14.4

The Apple HomePod mini retails in Australia for $149.