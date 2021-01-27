HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Moto Smartphone Can Double As PC and Video Conference Device

New Moto Smartphone Can Double As PC and Video Conference Device

By | 27 Jan 2021
,

The battle for the Australian mid-range affordable premium smartphone market is heating up with Motorola tipped to release a new Moto G100 G Series device powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G processor, it could also be called the Motorola G10.

The device that will compete up against new models from TCL, Samsung, Nokia and Oppo is set to be released in China tonight where it will be known as the Motorola Edge S.

It’s tipped to be released in April in Australia.

The mid premium market device was recently seen docked in an HMDI cradle, which the Company claims allows it to deliver desktop PC capability similar to the Samsung DeX.

The HDMI cradle had a rotating/swivel that allows users to use the rear-facing cameras for split-screen teleconferencing.

Motorola have in the past only launched one colour, blue devices, the new offering comes in a casing that’s called Iridescent Ocean.

It’s tipped to have a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, a 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual selfie camera setup, a 64-megapixel quad-camera system, a 5,000mAh battery, and Android 11 OS.

It may arrive in RAM variants like 8 GB and 12 GB along with storage options such as 128 GB and 256 GB.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
,
You may also like
Smartphone Market Gets A New Lease Of Life New Models Prices Fall
REVIEW: 5G Motorola Edge: Big Wrap Around Display, Loud Speakers, Well Worth Considering
FIRST LOOK: New $999 Motorola Edge Has A Lot Going For It Especially When it Comes To Audio
Motorola Back In Premium Smartphone Market New Edge To Battle TCL
Motorola Tipped To Unveil Mid-Range 5G Phone Soon
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: Apple Revenue Nears $10 Billion In Australia
Apple Latest News
/
January 27, 2021
/
Dell Sales Bonanza On eBay With 20% Off PC Products
Dell Latest News
/
January 27, 2021
/
Nokia Tipped To Launch Big New 5G Smartphone Range
Latest News Nokia
/
January 27, 2021
/
Telstra, AWS Team Up To Boost Cloud Services In Oz
Amazon Latest News Telstra
/
January 27, 2021
/
Apple Finally Adds Key Feature To HomePod Mini
Apple Latest News
/
January 27, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: Apple Revenue Nears $10 Billion In Australia
Apple Latest News
/
January 27, 2021
/
/
0 Comment
Apple’s Australian arm is tipped to pass the $10 billion mark in revenue for the first time since it launched...
Read More