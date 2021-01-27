The battle for the Australian mid-range affordable premium smartphone market is heating up with Motorola tipped to release a new Moto G100 G Series device powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G processor, it could also be called the Motorola G10.

The device that will compete up against new models from TCL, Samsung, Nokia and Oppo is set to be released in China tonight where it will be known as the Motorola Edge S.

It’s tipped to be released in April in Australia.

The mid premium market device was recently seen docked in an HMDI cradle, which the Company claims allows it to deliver desktop PC capability similar to the Samsung DeX.

The HDMI cradle had a rotating/swivel that allows users to use the rear-facing cameras for split-screen teleconferencing.

Motorola have in the past only launched one colour, blue devices, the new offering comes in a casing that’s called Iridescent Ocean.

It’s tipped to have a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, a 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual selfie camera setup, a 64-megapixel quad-camera system, a 5,000mAh battery, and Android 11 OS.

It may arrive in RAM variants like 8 GB and 12 GB along with storage options such as 128 GB and 256 GB.