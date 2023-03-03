It seems the “I” in iPhone might actually stand for illusion, with billions of the devices having a built-in optical illusion at the bottom. While it appears there are two speaker grilles, one either side of the charging port, seemingly for a stereo effect, there’s actually only one speaker.

The speaker is the grille on the right side. To test this yourself, cover it while playing music. It will muffle the sound, while covering the left “speaker” won’t make any difference.

In some devices, the left grille acts as a mic. iPhone models before the seventh gen had a designated hole for a mic, but that didn’t present the atheistically appealing appearance the fake speaker offers.

There have also been complaints recently about the iPhone’s new energy-efficient settings slowing down charging.

It seems one of the 31 new emojis Apple have introduced is quite relevant – the donkey…