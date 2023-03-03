HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft Granted Access To Confidential Sony Documents

Microsoft Granted Access To Confidential Sony Documents

By | 3 Mar 2023

Microsoft will be given access to documents that show the exact nature of Sony’s current and past deals with gaming developers, despite the PlayStation maker dubbing this request “obvious harassment.”

Microsoft had asked for a number of documents, including those regarding performance reviews for seven Sony executives. Sony called this an “unjustified invasion of employee privacy,” according to the FTC, who agreed.

“Microsoft made the reasonable request that SIE begin collecting documents from agreed-upon custodians at various points during the negotiations, including in writing on January 26 and January 31,” Microsoft said in a document filed in later January.

“SIE rejected these requests. To Microsoft counsel’s knowledge, SIE has not completed collections for a single custodian – not even for individuals like SIE president & CEO Jim Ryan, who has travelled the world speaking out against the Microsoft/Activision deal and whose role as a custodian has never been in dispute.”

Sony claimed that the “high volume of documents” requested, and the “burdensome” task of “collecting, processing, reviewing, and producing” was unfeasible.

“Microsoft’s demand for performance reviews for SIE’s leadership is obvious harassment,” it countered.

“Even in employment cases courts require a specific showing of relevance before requiring production of personnel files.”

Sony will, however, be forced to hand over a copy of every content licensing agreement between PlayStation and any third-party publisher from January 1, 2019 onwards.

Microsoft has claimed this will “address allegations around exclusivity arrangements with game publishers, some of which involve publishers being restricted from adding titles to Xbox Game Pass.”

The FTC trial doesn’t start until August 2, giving Microsoft plenty of time to peruse these documents.

Elsewhere, lawyers for Microsoft and Activision are meaning this week with the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, whose decision is due by April 26. They hope to smooth out any concerns in the regulator’s provisional findings, and propose remedies.

The European Commission will make its decision a day earlier, on April 25.

Microsoft president Brad Smith said it wasn’t “feasible or realistic” to complete the deal unless it comes with Activision’s tentpole title Call of Duty.


694815

About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Welcome To Windows 12, Starring AI
Dolby Atmos Movies Heading To Sony’s Bravia Core Streaming Service
Finally, New Sony 2023 TV range Announced No 8K Models
Windows 11 Update Adds ChatGPT To Taskbar, iPhone Support
ChatGPT Added To Bing & Edge Mobile Apps, Skype
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

SmartHouse & ChannelNews On A Roll Despite Downturn
Latest News
/
March 3, 2023
/
Michael Doyle New CEO Of European Appliance Group
Latest News
/
March 3, 2023
/
Garmin Forerunner 965 And 265 To Have AMOLED Screens
Latest News
/
March 3, 2023
/
OZ Distributors Under Pressure
Latest News
/
March 3, 2023
/
First Drop In Residential NBN Services, Smaller Telcos Growing Quickly
Latest News
/
March 3, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

SmartHouse & ChannelNews On A Roll Despite Downturn
Latest News
/
March 3, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
A brand-new issue of SmartHouse will go live next week. READ THE LATEST ISSUE HERE SmartHouse Australia’s #1 digital magazine...
Read More