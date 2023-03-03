Microsoft will be given access to documents that show the exact nature of Sony’s current and past deals with gaming developers, despite the PlayStation maker dubbing this request “obvious harassment.”

Microsoft had asked for a number of documents, including those regarding performance reviews for seven Sony executives. Sony called this an “unjustified invasion of employee privacy,” according to the FTC, who agreed.

“Microsoft made the reasonable request that SIE begin collecting documents from agreed-upon custodians at various points during the negotiations, including in writing on January 26 and January 31,” Microsoft said in a document filed in later January.

“SIE rejected these requests. To Microsoft counsel’s knowledge, SIE has not completed collections for a single custodian – not even for individuals like SIE president & CEO Jim Ryan, who has travelled the world speaking out against the Microsoft/Activision deal and whose role as a custodian has never been in dispute.”

Sony claimed that the “high volume of documents” requested, and the “burdensome” task of “collecting, processing, reviewing, and producing” was unfeasible.

“Microsoft’s demand for performance reviews for SIE’s leadership is obvious harassment,” it countered.

“Even in employment cases courts require a specific showing of relevance before requiring production of personnel files.”

Sony will, however, be forced to hand over a copy of every content licensing agreement between PlayStation and any third-party publisher from January 1, 2019 onwards.

Microsoft has claimed this will “address allegations around exclusivity arrangements with game publishers, some of which involve publishers being restricted from adding titles to Xbox Game Pass.”

The FTC trial doesn’t start until August 2, giving Microsoft plenty of time to peruse these documents.

Elsewhere, lawyers for Microsoft and Activision are meaning this week with the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, whose decision is due by April 26. They hope to smooth out any concerns in the regulator’s provisional findings, and propose remedies.

The European Commission will make its decision a day earlier, on April 25.

Microsoft president Brad Smith said it wasn’t “feasible or realistic” to complete the deal unless it comes with Activision’s tentpole title Call of Duty.