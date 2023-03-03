Scottish home pizza oven kings Ooni have announced two new additions to its range, including its first-ever electric model, and what it is touting as “the world’s most advanced portable pizza oven”.

The Ooni Volt 12 (pictured above) is the company’s first electric pizza oven, designed to fit kitchen spaces and outdoor areas alike.

The oven reaches 450 °C in just 20 minutes, boasting two heating elements — one at the top for downward heat, and the other under a 13-inch cordierite baking stone.

Ooni claims it will bake a Neapolitan-style pizza in just 90 seconds, or you can slow it down with the built-in temperature, time, balance control – or kick it up with the Boost Function.

It will retail for $1,499.

The Ooni Karu 12G is a 12-inch outdoor cooker that features multi-fuel versatility, an integrated thermometer, Ooni’s own ClearView technology and a triple-paned borosilicate glass door.

Users can cook with wood, charcoal, a combination of both, or can attach a gas burner.

The oven uses 36 per cent less gas than previous models, and the Karu 12G weighs in at just 15.5kg, meaning it can go where you can.

It will retail for $699.

The Ooni Volt 12 and Karu 12G will be available in time for spring 2023.