Apple is looking for an in-house replacement for the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, it currently sources from Broadcom, to power devices starting 2025.

In addition, the tech giant is working on a new in-house chip to power its devices with cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth functionalities.

Thats not all: Apple is developing its own cellular modems to replace Qualcomm’s. While it is tipped that they will continue sourcing Qualcomm’s modem chips for the 2023 iPhone 15 lineup, the company will shift to custom modems “by the end of 2024 or early 2025.”

Should Apple bring these rumored chips to production, they would mark yet more additions to the company’s growing number of custom chips, which already includes things like its A-series system-on-a-chip lineup.

After aiming to launch its own cellular modem by this year, the company faced problems with overheating, battery life and getting the component validated.

Qualcomm’s recent comments indicate that Apple won’t be switching until 2024 at the earliest.