Two Oz Companies Given Formal Warnings After Breaching Telemarketing Acts

By | 2 Nov 2020

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) issued formal warnings to Queensland-based telemarketing company Marketsolve and Melbourne-based business directory Rainbow Flag Australia for breaching telemarketing and spam laws.

Following an investigation, the ACMA found Marketsolve called a number on the Do Not Call Register in January 2020 and could not provide evidence it had consent to do so.

This was in breach of the Do Not Call Register Act 2006.

In a separate investigation, the ACMA found Rainbow Flag Australia had sent five commercial messages to email addresses without consent, breaching the Spam Act 2003.

Rainbow Flag was under investigation following consumer complaints between October 2019 and February 2020.

In both cases, the ACMA found limited contraventions and formally warned the businesses to comply in future.

Breaching Australia’s spam and telemarketing laws could also result in action in the Federal Court with repeat offenders facing penalties up to $2.2 million per day.

Over the past year, Australian businesses have paid over $1,803,900 in penalties for breaching spam and telemarketing laws.

