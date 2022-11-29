Apple is facing a production shortfall of at least six million iPhone Pro units this Christmas, with major retailers in Australia unable to get stock until well into the new year.

This is the damage down so far by the ongoing lockdowns and disruptions at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant, the biggest iPhone production facility in the world.

If lockdowns continue in the weeks ahead — which looks likely given the latest wave of Covid to hit China is the biggest yet — production will be set further back.

“The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity,” Apple said in a statement earlier this month, following worker unrest.

“We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated.”

According to the Australian Apple Store page, shipping for both phones in Australia will take four weeks from today (missing that Christmas window), with neither phone available for in-person purchase at any of the Sydney or Melbourne based stores.

Many major retailers have told ChannelNews they will not be getting stock until the new year.

Apple shares are down 2.3 per cent today, after shortages were reported by Bloomberg.