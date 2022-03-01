HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Anonymous Hackers Take Down 300+ Kremlin Websites

Anonymous Hackers Take Down 300+ Kremlin Websites

By | 1 Mar 2022

Dark web hacking collective Anonymous claims it has successfully brought down more than 300 Russian government websites, including state media, and government-ran banking sites, in the past 48 hours.

Most of these are distributed denial of service attacks, which floods a website with massive volumes of traffic, pushing it offline.

Among those infrastructures attacked by hackers, include the official Kremlin website, which was taken down on the weekend and remains offline, the Ministry of Defence site, gas supplier Tvingo Telecom, Russian Duma (parliament), and the Russian railway computer network.

Ukraine Vice PM Mykhailo Fedorov made a public call for such attacks, tweeting a list of “operational tasks” the country needed hackers to aid in.



