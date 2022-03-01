Anonymous Hackers Take Down 300+ Kremlin Websites
Dark web hacking collective Anonymous claims it has successfully brought down more than 300 Russian government websites, including state media, and government-ran banking sites, in the past 48 hours.
Most of these are distributed denial of service attacks, which floods a website with massive volumes of traffic, pushing it offline.
Ukraine Vice PM Mykhailo Fedorov made a public call for such attacks, tweeting a list of “operational tasks” the country needed hackers to aid in.