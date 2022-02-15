HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Android Apps Will Run On Windows 11 PCs Within Days

Android Apps Will Run On Windows 11 PCs Within Days

By | 15 Feb 2022

When Windows 11 launched last October, it was missing one long-awaited feature: the ability to run Android apps on PCs.

Windows Subsystem for Android will allow users to call an Uber, swipe right on Tinder, or play their favourite Android-only mobile games on a PC. The program acts as an emulator of sorts, converting the majority of Android apps that run on the ARM chips to work on a Windows PC, which uses x86 chips.

“Running Android apps and games on Windows 11 will feel familiar, effortless, and integrated – just as you would expect,” Microsoft explains.

“You can easily run these apps side-by-side with the help of the new Snap Layouts feature, pin them to your Start menu or Taskbar, and interact with them via mouse, touch, or pen input.

“Android apps are also integrated into Alt + Tab and Task view to help you quickly move back-and-forth between the apps that matter most to you. You can see notifications from Android apps notifications in the Notification Center or share your clipboard between a Windows app and an Android app.

“We have built the experience with accessibility in mind; many Windows accessibility settings apply to Android apps and we are working with Amazon to deliver more improvements.”

Yusuf Mehdi, vice president in charge of Microsoft’s modern life, search and devices division, told The Australian Financial Review this program, which is currently available to developers in beta mode, will be ready for the public “in the next 30 days”.

“You’ll be able to take designed-for-mobile touch apps and use them with a PC, with a mouse and keyboard. And you can use the tools of Windows, like snap layouts,” Mehdi said.

“There’s a lot of great use cases for (Android on) the PC, that will make the PC a lot more functional.

“On very portable form factors for Windows 11, like the Surface Pro 8 where you can take the keyboard off and you have a tablet, (Android) will be super useful. If you have a Kindle reader, or you want to listen to music or play games, suddenly you have essentially an iPad replacement.”



