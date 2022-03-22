As part of their March Feature Drop, Google have finally introduced Android 12L to the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Android 12L has been present on older Google Pixel phones since the beginning of the month, while it was delayed on their latest flagships This is not the first time the Pixel 6 range has seen delays in updates and is hinting at concerns with the Tensor processor found in Google phones.

The new OS and the rest of the March Feature Drop brings several other enhancements, such as Night Sight support for Snapchat, improvements to the devices smart Live Caption feature and other app updates.

Interface wise not much changes with Android 12L. Tiny changes include a smaller clock face on the lock screen, nicer pickers for wallpaper and widgets and tweaks to the multitasking menu and notification centre.

Oddly, Android 12L was designed with Tablets in mind rather than smartphones. Currently the update is exclusive to pixel devices.

Android 12L is a strange update that hasn’t been supported with push for big screen applications or other features that make it more appealing. As a result, when competing with other tablet specific operating systems, it seems a bit obsolete.